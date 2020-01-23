By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Music Country queen Martina McBride is a distinguished recording artist that deserves to be inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum. Throughout her illustrious career in the music business, McBride has sold in excess of 18 million albums. She secured 20 Top 10 singles on the Billboard charts, which include six No. 1 hit singles. She is also known for her Christmas music, and her "Joy of Christmas" Tour, which has become a holiday tradition from year to year. McBride is the recipient of four "Female Vocalist of the Year" Country Music Association (CMA) Awards and three "Female Vocalist of the Year" awards by the Academy of Country Music (ACM). She has 14 gold records to her credit, as well as three double-platinum albums and two triple-platinum albums. She is known for her philanthropy, especially her charitable work to end domestic violence, as well as with her own charitable organization, Team Music is Love. In 2019, she won the coveted This summer, McBride will have her own exhibit at the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum in Nashville, where she will be joined by such artists as Bill Anderson and Chris Stapleton, who will also have their own exhibitions. The exhibit that explores McBride's legacy will open on August 21, 2020. Overall, Martina McBride deserves to be recognized by the Country Music Hall of Fame as an inductee in the "Modern Era" category. She has one of the best-loved voices in country music history and she is long overdue for such a prestigious honor. Read More: Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos chatted with She helped pave the way for countless artists and groups that followed into her footsteps, especially women in the country genre. She is known for such powerhouse country songs as "Independence Day," "A Broken Wing," "Concrete Angel," "Whatever You Say," "Where Would You Be," "God's Will," "Anyway," "I'm Gonna Love You Through It," and "Love's the Only House," among countless others.Throughout her illustrious career in the music business, McBride has sold in excess of 18 million albums. She secured 20 Top 10 singles on the Billboard charts, which include six No. 1 hit singles. She is also known for her Christmas music, and her "Joy of Christmas" Tour, which has become a holiday tradition from year to year.McBride is the recipient of four "Female Vocalist of the Year" Country Music Association (CMA) Awards and three "Female Vocalist of the Year" awards by the Academy of Country Music (ACM). She has 14 gold records to her credit, as well as three double-platinum albums and two triple-platinum albums. She is known for her philanthropy, especially her charitable work to end domestic violence, as well as with her own charitable organization, Team Music is Love.In 2019, she won the coveted Cliffie Stone Icon Award at the ACM Honors event for her significant contributions to the country music industry.This summer, McBride will have her own exhibit at the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum in Nashville, where she will be joined by such artists as Bill Anderson and Chris Stapleton, who will also have their own exhibitions. The exhibit that explores McBride's legacy will open on August 21, 2020.Overall, Martina McBride deserves to be recognized by the Country Music Hall of Fame as an inductee in the "Modern Era" category. She has one of the best-loved voices in country music history and she is long overdue for such a prestigious honor.: Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos chatted with Martina McBride in December of 2019. This opinion article was written by an independent writer. The opinions and views expressed herein are those of the author and are not necessarily intended to reflect those of DigitalJournal.com More about Martina McBride, Country Music Hall of Fame, Country, Artist Martina McBride Country Music Hall o... Country Artist