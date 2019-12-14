By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Music The "Queen of Pop" Madonna has delivered the best concert by a female artist in 2019 during her residency at the BAM Howard Gilman Opera House in New York. Her concert was a neat blend of songs from her latest studio offering, Equally brilliant were her classics "Frozen" and "Like a Prayer." She proves that she has one of the most honey-rich, versatile voices in music history. It is no wonder that she is the best-selling female artist of all time. Fan Russell Joseph, who attended her show at the BAM Howard Gilman Opera House, said it best: "The 'Madame X' Tour feels like you're are a voyeur into Madonna's private life." Joseph noted that the concert was ‪"part theater spectacle, part intimate nightclub, part tour of the world through music soundscapes." "The woman is a true artist," he underscored. The Verdict Overall, This show was a part of her 2019 "Madame X" Tour, and it was spectacular. What made it even more compelling was that the venue had a no cell phone policy, which allowed everybody to live in the moment.Her concert was a neat blend of songs from her latest studio offering, Madame X , coupled with her smash hits such as "Express Yourself," "Vogue," "Papa Don't Preach," "American Life," and "La Isla Bonita." It is evident that her music is still very much relevant in today's music scene as she has served as a musical influence for countless artists that followed her precedent and ambition.Equally brilliant were her classics "Frozen" and "Like a Prayer." She proves that she has one of the most honey-rich, versatile voices in music history. It is no wonder that she is the best-selling female artist of all time.Fan Russell Joseph, who attended her show at the BAM Howard Gilman Opera House, said it best: "The 'Madame X' Tour feels like you're are a voyeur into Madonna's private life."Joseph noted that the concert was ‪"part theater spectacle, part intimate nightclub, part tour of the world through music soundscapes." "The woman is a true artist," he underscored.Overall, Madonna put on the greatest live show by a female artist in 2019, and this year she did at the intimate BAM Howard Gilman Opera House in Brooklyn. She was worth every penny of the pricey ticket because she was able to transport her fans and listeners to different realms. Madonna is one true song stylist, visionary, and an excellent all-around performer. The "Madame X" production was superb from start to finish, and one will leave drenched in a wide spectrum of raw emotions. The pop throne still belongs to her. This opinion article was written by an independent writer. The opinions and views expressed herein are those of the author and are not necessarily intended to reflect those of DigitalJournal.com More about Madonna, BAM Howard Gilman Opera House, Pop Madonna BAM Howard Gilman Op... Pop