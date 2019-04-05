By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Music Mötley Crüe is a band that belongs in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. They helped reshape the landscape of heavy metal and hard rock. An iconic group, Mötley Crüe is made up of founding members Nikki Sixx on bass, Tommy Lee on drums, Vince Neil on lead vocals, and Mick Mars on lead guitar. They are known for such classic albums as Shout at the Devil, Theatre of Pain, Girls, Girls, Girls, and the chart-topper Dr. Feelgood, Generation Swine, as well as their self-titled musical project. Several of Mötley Crüe's noteworthy songs include "Looks That Kill," "Girls, Girls, Girls," "Wild Side," "Without You," "Too Young to Fall in Love," "Don't Go Away Mad (Just Go Away)" and "Dr. Feelgood." From the actual band, Mick Mars is one of the most underrated rock guitarists of all time, and the same holds true for Nikki Sixx on bass; moreover, Vince Neil is a strong and versatile lead singer. Mötley Crüe is the ultimate paradigm of sex, drugs and rock and roll, and despite what any naysayers say, they deserve their spot in the coveted Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. The new docudrama, Mötley Crüe biopic 'The Dirt' on Netflix Jake Giles Netter To learn more about Mötley Crüe and their music, check out their Read More: Mötley Crüe gave Madonna's " They have been eligible for induction since 2006, and they have served as a musical inspiration to countless other groups and solo acts that followed. They also took the industry in the '80s by storm thanks to their unique hairstyles and music.An iconic group, Mötley Crüe is made up of founding members Nikki Sixx on bass, Tommy Lee on drums, Vince Neil on lead vocals, and Mick Mars on lead guitar.They are known for such classic albums as Shout at the Devil, Theatre of Pain, Girls, Girls, Girls, and the chart-topper Dr. Feelgood, Generation Swine, as well as their self-titled musical project.Several of Mötley Crüe's noteworthy songs include "Looks That Kill," "Girls, Girls, Girls," "Wild Side," "Without You," "Too Young to Fall in Love," "Don't Go Away Mad (Just Go Away)" and "Dr. Feelgood."From the actual band, Mick Mars is one of the most underrated rock guitarists of all time, and the same holds true for Nikki Sixx on bass; moreover, Vince Neil is a strong and versatile lead singer.Mötley Crüe is the ultimate paradigm of sex, drugs and rock and roll, and despite what any naysayers say, they deserve their spot in the coveted Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.The new docudrama, The Dirt , which was released on Netflix last month, sheds light into the band member's personal lives and their music career.To learn more about Mötley Crüe and their music, check out their official website and their Facebook page : Mötley Crüe gave Madonna's " Like a Virgin " a heavy metal twist. This opinion article was written by an independent writer. The opinions and views expressed herein are those of the author and are not necessarily intended to reflect those of DigitalJournal.com More about Mtley Cre, Rock and roll hall of fame, Rock, Music, Lookalike Mtley Cre Rock and roll hall o... Rock Music Lookalike