Op-Ed: Lynn Anderson deserves to be in 2018 Hall of Fame inductees

Each year, around April, the Country Music Hall of Fame announces its inductees for country music's highest honor. Lynn Anderson, posthumously, deserves to be on this year's list.

June 15 is celebrated as "Lynn Anderson Day" in Nashville, thus keeping the memory alive of the "Great Lady of Country Music." This past September, as Digital Journal reported, in honor of the late country queen, the "Keep Me in Mind" exhibit opened at the Country Music Hall of Fame in Nashville, Tennessee. Anderson is one of the most long-overdue women that deserve to be posthumously inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame, along with the late female country pioneers Dottie West and June Carter Cash. To learn more about Lynn Anderson and her music, visit her homepage

