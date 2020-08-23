By By Markos Papadatos 55 mins ago in Music Rising country artist Kylie Morgan is the "One to Watch" in Country Music in 2020 and beyond. Digital Journal has the scoop. The crystalline and controlled nature of Kylie Morgan's voice is equal in purity to the pristine vocals of Tristan Prettyman. Morgan deserves to become the next big female star in the country genre of music. She has everything it takes: talent, sass and charisma. While 2020 may have been a rough year for many people, especially in these trying times, one of the greatest things to come out of it in the country music world was Kylie Morgan's "Break Things" getting released to country radio. Hopefully, this is a harbinger of more great things to come from Morgan and her artistry. "Break Things" by Kylie Morgan is available on To learn more about Kylie Morgan and her music, check out her Morgan has taken the contemporary country music scene by storm this year thanks to the release of her latest single "Break Things," which earned a rave review from Digital Journal . This midtempo single has been described as "spitfire" and "vivacious," and rightfully so.The crystalline and controlled nature of Kylie Morgan's voice is equal in purity to the pristine vocals of Tristan Prettyman. Morgan deserves to become the next big female star in the country genre of music. She has everything it takes: talent, sass and charisma.While 2020 may have been a rough year for many people, especially in these trying times, one of the greatest things to come out of it in the country music world was Kylie Morgan's "Break Things" getting released to country radio. Hopefully, this is a harbinger of more great things to come from Morgan and her artistry."Break Things" by Kylie Morgan is available on Apple Music Amazon Music , and on Spotify To learn more about Kylie Morgan and her music, check out her official website and her Facebook page This opinion article was written by an independent writer. The opinions and views expressed herein are those of the author and are not necessarily intended to reflect those of DigitalJournal.com More about Kylie Morgan, Country music, break things Kylie Morgan Country music break things