Op-Ed: Kesha should win 2018 Grammy award for 'Praying'

By By Markos Papadatos 8 hours ago in Music Global music star Kesha should win the 2018 Grammy award for "Best Pop Solo Performance" for her empowering single "Praying." While Ed Sheeran's "Shape of You" may have been ubiquitous on the radio airwaves, Kesha's "Praying" is the song that impacted fans and listeners the most on an emotional level. They could hear the pain that she went through the last four years, and it is perhaps her best vocal performance to date. She really tugged at the heartstrings, and allowed herself to be vulnerable. At the same time, this song is a strong comeback, where Kesha is able to prove her naysayers wrong. Anybody who has ever doubted her vocal abilities, ought to retract that statement after hearing her slay the power-ballad "Praying." Despite having commercial success since 2009, with two No. 1 singles on the Billboard Hot 100 charts, "Tik Tok" and "We R Who We R," as well as two No. 1 albums (Animal and Raibow), this year, Kesha earned her first-ever Grammy nominations. In addition to "Best Pop Solo Performance," her critically acclaimed studio album Rainbow earned a nod for "Best Pop Vocal Album." For all of these reasons and more, Kesha deserves to triumph on Grammy night, and should take home at least one Grammy win in this category. In the past six years, four out of the six winners were female artists, so the odds are in her favor. Kesha is nominated among such talented pop artists as Kelly Clarkson ("Love So Soft"), Lady Gaga ("Million Reasons"), Pink ("What About Us") and Ed Sheeran ("Shape of You"). This opinion article was written by an independent writer. The opinions and views expressed herein are those of the author and are not necessarily intended to reflect those of DigitalJournal.com