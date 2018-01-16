Op-Ed: Kendrick Lamar should win 2018 'Album of the Year' Grammy award

By By Markos Papadatos 9 hours ago in Music Rapper Kendrick Lamar has had a great year musically, and he deserves to win the 2018 Grammy award for "Album of the Year" for "DAMN." Analysis: For Childish Gambino and Lorde, the nominations in this category are the rewards, due to stiff competition. Jay-Z's album is good, and Bruno Mars would be the popular choice, however, Kendrick Lamar's DAMN. was flawless, and perhaps the best musical work of his lifetime. DAMN. received the biggest rave reviews from all music critics, and it was well-crafted from start to finish. The lyrics in DAMN. were clever, raw, witty, intense and powerful. It is an album that really strikes a chord with his fans and listeners. The DAMN. album should be a shoo-in to win the Grammy award for "Best Rap Album," the question is will it have enough steam to secure a win in the coveted "Album of the Year" category? Tune in on January 28, at the 60th annual Grammy awards to find out. The Grammy ceremony will take place live at Madison Square Garden in New York City. DAMN. is available on Lamar's DAMN. is nominated among Childish Gambino (Awaken, My Love!), Jay-Z (4:44), Lorde's Melodrama , as well as Bruno Mars' 24K Magic.: For Childish Gambino and Lorde, the nominations in this category are the rewards, due to stiff competition. Jay-Z's album is good, and Bruno Mars would be the popular choice, however, Kendrick Lamar's DAMN. was flawless, and perhaps the best musical work of his lifetime. DAMN. received the biggest rave reviews from all music critics, and it was well-crafted from start to finish. The lyrics in DAMN. were clever, raw, witty, intense and powerful. It is an album that really strikes a chord with his fans and listeners. Lamar has been snubbed way too many times for "Album of the Year," and now his time has come to finally get his due.The DAMN. album should be a shoo-in to win the Grammy award for "Best Rap Album," the question is will it have enough steam to secure a win in the coveted "Album of the Year" category? Tune in on January 28, at the 60th annual Grammy awards to find out. The Grammy ceremony will take place live at Madison Square Garden in New York City.DAMN. is available on iTunes This opinion article was written by an independent writer. The opinions and views expressed herein are those of the author and are not necessarily intended to reflect those of DigitalJournal.com More about kendrick lamar, Grammy, album of the year, Award kendrick lamar Grammy album of the year Award