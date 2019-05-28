By By Markos Papadatos 44 mins ago in Music Iconic British singer-songwriter Kate Bush is an artist that belongs in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. She is a trailblazer and visionary that has paved the way for countless female singer-songwriters and instrumentalists that followed. At the age of 19, Bush made British music history. Her debut single "Wuthering Heights," produced by Andrew Powell, from her breakthrough album, The Kick Inside, peaked at No. 1 on the Billboard U.K. singles charts for four weeks; moreover, Bush became the first female solo recording artist to achieve a No. 1 single in the United Kingdom for a song that she wrote entirely by herself. In 2013, Bush was made a Commander of the British Empire (CBE) by Queen Elizabeth II, where she was recognized for her services to music. In October of 2017, Bush earned her first career nomination for the Most importantly, Bush and her musical work deserve to be immortalized in the coveted Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, so hopefully, she will get her due. To learn more about British recording artist Kate Bush and her music, check out her Bush's influence in the contemporary music scene is profound. She possesses one of the most crystalline, angelic, haunting and atmospheric voices of all time, and her songwriting is pure poetry. Bush is a true song stylist that immerses her listening audience with her inventive use of technology, as well as her neat musical arrangements and her visually striking presentations.At the age of 19, Bush made British music history. Her debut single "Wuthering Heights," produced by Andrew Powell, from her breakthrough album, The Kick Inside, peaked at No. 1 on the Billboard U.K. singles charts for four weeks; moreover, Bush became the first female solo recording artist to achieve a No. 1 single in the United Kingdom for a song that she wrote entirely by herself.In 2013, Bush was made a Commander of the British Empire (CBE) by Queen Elizabeth II, where she was recognized for her services to music.In October of 2017, Bush earned her first career nomination for the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame , and hopefully, not her last. She has been eligible for this distinct honor since 2003.Most importantly, Bush and her musical work deserve to be immortalized in the coveted Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, so hopefully, she will get her due.To learn more about British recording artist Kate Bush and her music, check out her official website and Facebook page This opinion article was written by an independent writer. The opinions and views expressed herein are those of the author and are not necessarily intended to reflect those of DigitalJournal.com More about kate bush, Music, Rock and Roll, Hall of fame More news from kate bush Music Rock and Roll Hall of fame