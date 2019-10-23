By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Music Grammy award-winning recording artist Judy Collins is a woman that deserves to be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. She has been eligible for a nomination since the very first class of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame (1986), since her first album (A Maid of Constant Sorrow) and single ("Pretty Saro") were released in 1961 (artists become eligible Collins' version of the Joni Mitchell-penned "Both Sides, Now" catapulted her to international fame. Other hit singles in Collins' musical catalog include "Someday Soon," "Send in the Clowns," "Chelsea Morning," "Amazing Grace," and "Cook with Honey." Her illustrious career in the music industry has spanned well over five decades, and she has influenced countless singers, songwriters, and multi-instrumentalists along the way thanks to her timeless, ethereal vocals. She has released over 40 albums, and she will be releasing her highly-anticipated Winter Stories album on November 8. With Leonard Cohen, Joan Baez and Joni Mitchell already in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, hopefully, that will make the transition either to someday honor Judy Collins. Should she get inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, an honor that she richly deserves, Judy Collins would be the ultimate paradigm that would aid in the development, evolution, and preservation of rock and roll. She epitomizes the spirit of music. On November 18, Collins will be performing "Winter Stories" concerts at the historic Joe's Pub in the heart of New York City, along with Norwegian folk artist Jonas Fjeld and bluegrass band Chatham County Line, as part of an eight-show run. To learn more about Judy Collins and her upcoming tour dates, check out her Judy Collins is more than just a gifted singer-songwriter in the folk music world. She is a true song stylist, whose music defined an entire generation, and she is committed to social activism. She is a living music legend and a trailblazer.She has been eligible for a nomination since the very first class of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame (1986), since her first album (A Maid of Constant Sorrow) and single ("Pretty Saro") were released in 1961 (artists become eligible 25 years after the release of their first commercial recording).Collins' version of the Joni Mitchell-penned "Both Sides, Now" catapulted her to international fame. Other hit singles in Collins' musical catalog include "Someday Soon," "Send in the Clowns," "Chelsea Morning," "Amazing Grace," and "Cook with Honey."Her illustrious career in the music industry has spanned well over five decades, and she has influenced countless singers, songwriters, and multi-instrumentalists along the way thanks to her timeless, ethereal vocals. She has released over 40 albums, and she will be releasing her highly-anticipated Winter Stories album on November 8.With Leonard Cohen, Joan Baez and Joni Mitchell already in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, hopefully, that will make the transition either to someday honor Judy Collins.Should she get inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, an honor that she richly deserves, Judy Collins would be the ultimate paradigm that would aid in the development, evolution, and preservation of rock and roll. She epitomizes the spirit of music.On November 18, Collins will be performing "Winter Stories" concerts at the historic Joe's Pub in the heart of New York City, along with Norwegian folk artist Jonas Fjeld and bluegrass band Chatham County Line, as part of an eight-show run.To learn more about Judy Collins and her upcoming tour dates, check out her official website This opinion article was written by an independent writer. The opinions and views expressed herein are those of the author and are not necessarily intended to reflect those of DigitalJournal.com More about judy collins, Folk, Singersongwriter, Rock and roll hall of fame judy collins Folk Singersongwriter Rock and roll hall o...