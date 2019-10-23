Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageOp-Ed: Judy Collins deserves to be in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame

Listen | Print
By Markos Papadatos     1 hour ago in Music
Grammy award-winning recording artist Judy Collins is a woman that deserves to be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.
Judy Collins is more than just a gifted singer-songwriter in the folk music world. She is a true song stylist, whose music defined an entire generation, and she is committed to social activism. She is a living music legend and a trailblazer.
She has been eligible for a nomination since the very first class of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame (1986), since her first album (A Maid of Constant Sorrow) and single ("Pretty Saro") were released in 1961 (artists become eligible 25 years after the release of their first commercial recording).
Collins' version of the Joni Mitchell-penned "Both Sides, Now" catapulted her to international fame. Other hit singles in Collins' musical catalog include "Someday Soon," "Send in the Clowns," "Chelsea Morning," "Amazing Grace," and "Cook with Honey."
Her illustrious career in the music industry has spanned well over five decades, and she has influenced countless singers, songwriters, and multi-instrumentalists along the way thanks to her timeless, ethereal vocals. She has released over 40 albums, and she will be releasing her highly-anticipated Winter Stories album on November 8.
With Leonard Cohen, Joan Baez and Joni Mitchell already in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, hopefully, that will make the transition either to someday honor Judy Collins.
Should she get inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, an honor that she richly deserves, Judy Collins would be the ultimate paradigm that would aid in the development, evolution, and preservation of rock and roll. She epitomizes the spirit of music.
On November 18, Collins will be performing "Winter Stories" concerts at the historic Joe's Pub in the heart of New York City, along with Norwegian folk artist Jonas Fjeld and bluegrass band Chatham County Line, as part of an eight-show run.
To learn more about Judy Collins and her upcoming tour dates, check out her official website.
This opinion article was written by an independent writer. The opinions and views expressed herein are those of the author and are not necessarily intended to reflect those of DigitalJournal.com
More about judy collins, Folk, Singersongwriter, Rock and roll hall of fame
 
Latest News
Top News
US troops redeployed from Syria to Iraq cannot remain there
Trump feud with California attacks Cap and Trade deal with Quebec
T. Rex nominated for the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Class of 2020
Op-Ed: Warren Zevon missing from 2020 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame ballot
In Iraq refuge, Syrian Kurds curse Trump and Erdogan
Russian forces head for Syrian-Turkish border in blow to Kurds
Q&A: Why no one wants to play with Facebook’s Libra Special
UK murder probe as 39 dead found in truck from Bulgaria
Facebook's Zuckerberg open to scaling back Libra plan
Jordi Vilasuso to appear at 'YesterDAYS' fan event in California