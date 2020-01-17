By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Music The iconic heavy metal band Judas Priest was severely snubbed by the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame's Class of 2020, which is quite a glaring omission. In the online fan vote, Overall, Judas Priest deserves to be immortalized in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame representing the heavy metal genre along with such inductees as Black Sabbath and Metallica. They have served as a musical influence to countless metal acts that followed into their footsteps and they are still active to this day, touring the world and releasing their critically-acclaimed To learn more about Judas Priest and their music, check out their Read More: Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos hailed The inductees for the Class of 2020 were announced on January 15, and Judas Priest did not make the final shortlist, which was partly comprised of pop, rap and electronic acts that made it in: the late Whitney Houston, the late Notorious B.I.G. and Depeche Mode, in addition to rock artists Nine Inch Nails, Doobie Brothers, and T. Rex.In the online fan vote, Judas Priest ranked in the Top 5 (along with Dave Matthews Band, Pat Benatar, Soundgarden, and Doobie Brothers).Overall, Judas Priest deserves to be immortalized in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame representing the heavy metal genre along with such inductees as Black Sabbath and Metallica. They have served as a musical influence to countless metal acts that followed into their footsteps and they are still active to this day, touring the world and releasing their critically-acclaimed Firepower album, which Digital Journal described as "refreshing."To learn more about Judas Priest and their music, check out their official websit e.: Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos hailed Judas Priest for putting on the "best heavy metal concert of 2019." This opinion article was written by an independent writer. The opinions and views expressed herein are those of the author and are not necessarily intended to reflect those of DigitalJournal.com More about Judas Priest, Rock and roll hall of fame, Heavy metal, Band, Rock Judas Priest Rock and roll hall o... Heavy metal Band Rock