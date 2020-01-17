The inductees for the Class of 2020 were announced on January 15, and Judas Priest did not make the final shortlist, which was partly comprised of pop, rap and electronic acts that made it in: the late Whitney Houston, the late Notorious B.I.G. and Depeche Mode, in addition to rock artists Nine Inch Nails, Doobie Brothers, and T. Rex.
In the online fan vote, Judas Priest
ranked in the Top 5 (along with Dave Matthews Band, Pat Benatar, Soundgarden, and Doobie Brothers).
Overall, Judas Priest deserves to be immortalized in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame representing the heavy metal genre along with such inductees as Black Sabbath and Metallica. They have served as a musical influence to countless metal acts that followed into their footsteps and they are still active to this day, touring the world and releasing their critically-acclaimed Firepower
album, which Digital Journal described as "refreshing."
To learn more about Judas Priest and their music, check out their official websit
e.
: Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos hailed Judas Priest
for putting on the "best heavy metal concert of 2019."