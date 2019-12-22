Email
article imageOp-Ed: Judas Priest puts on the best heavy metal concert of 2019

By Markos Papadatos     2 hours ago in Music
Huntington - The acclaimed heavy metal band Judas Priest has put on the greatest heavy metal concert of 2019. Digital Journal has the scoop.
Their May 14th concert at The Paramount in Huntington on Long Island was described by Digital Journal as "electrifying," and rightfully so.
Judas Priest is comprised of true heavy metal pioneers that have shaped and molded the rock and roll landscape into what it is today. They have stayed true to their artistry all these decades and they have inspired countless metal acts that followed.
Particularly impressive about their high-adrenaline show at The Paramount is that they performed songs from their latest studio album, Firepower, which proves that they are still at the top of their game musically. Judas Priest proved beyond a shadow of a doubt that they belong in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.
To learn more about Judas Priest and their music, check out their official website and Facebook page.
Read More: Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos chatted with Judas Priest lead singer Rob Halford chatted about the band's North American tour and the digital transformation of the music business.
This opinion article was written by an independent writer. The opinions and views expressed herein are those of the author and are not necessarily intended to reflect those of DigitalJournal.com
