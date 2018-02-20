Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageOp-Ed: Josie Dunne is the 'One to Watch' in 2018

Listen | Print
By Markos Papadatos     3 hours ago in Music
Chicago - Atlantic recording artist Josie Dunne is the "One to Watch in 2018" thanks to her breakthrough radio single "Old School."
Dunne's new radio single "Old School," garnered a favorable review from Digital Journal, and rightfully so. The nostalgic song is about her parent's love story, and the music video was filmed outside her home in Chicago, Illinois.
The song is a true family affair, with her parents featured in the music video, and it will certainly resonate well with her fans and listeners. Her music has a retro vibe to it, and it is evident that Josie Dunne has an old soul. At the moment, there is nobody else like her on the radio airwaves, so her vocals are quite distinct. Dunne's future in the music business is very promising.
"Old School" is available on iTunes.
To learn more about rising pop singer-songwriter Josie Dunne and her debut single "Old School," check out her official website and Facebook page.
Read More: Josie Dunne chatted with Digital Journal about her new single and music video for "Old School," as well as the digital transformation of the music business.
This opinion article was written by an independent writer. The opinions and views expressed herein are those of the author and are not necessarily intended to reflect those of DigitalJournal.com
More about Josie Dunne, Atlantic, Old school
 
Latest News
Top News
Visa and banks cause problems for Coinbase customers
No homegrown rocket programs — Aerospace talent leaving Canada
Micah Wilshire talks new single 'Woman' Special
Leading Catalan separatist latest to leave Spain
Germany seeks to fine scientists over monkey experiments
Accenture's new AI testing tools can accelerate training by 80%
Private funeral held for Denmark's Prince Henrik
N. Korea cyber threat 'more aggressive than China': US firm
'Null character' bug lets attackers bypass Windows 10 antimalware
Online tracker lets you know how many Tesla Model 3s being made