By By Markos Papadatos 3 hours ago in Music Chicago - Atlantic recording artist Josie Dunne is the "One to Watch in 2018" thanks to her breakthrough radio single "Old School." Dunne's new radio single "Old School," garnered a favorable review from Digital Journal, and rightfully so. The nostalgic song is about her parent's love story, and the music video was filmed outside her home in Chicago, Illinois. The song is a true family affair, with her parents featured in the music video, and it will certainly resonate well with her fans and listeners. Her music has a retro vibe to it, and it is evident that Josie Dunne has an old soul. At the moment, there is nobody else like her on the radio airwaves, so her vocals are quite distinct. Dunne's future in the music business is very promising. "Old School" is available on iTunes. To learn more about rising pop singer-songwriter Josie Dunne and her debut single "Old School," check out her official website and Facebook page. Josie Dunne chatted with Digital Journal about her new single and music video for "Old School," as well as the digital transformation of the music business.