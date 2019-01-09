Email
article imageOp-Ed: Jason Crabb should win Grammy award for 'Best Roots Gospel Album'

By Markos Papadatos     1 hour ago in Music
The 2019 Grammy award ceremony will take place next month, and Jason Crabb ought to win the "Best Roots Gospel Album" category.
Crabb released a superb studio effort, Unexpected, which was one of the best musical works of his career. There are no filler tracks on that collection, and every Christian song on there has its own identity; moreover, its sequencing is perfect, and the album is able to tell a story within a story. It went on to garner critical acclaim from music critics and fans alike, including Digital Journal.
In May of 2018, for his career musical achievements and contributions, Crabb was inducted into the Kentucky Music Hall of Fame.
A Grammy win on top of that would be quite fitting, as well as the icing on a big cake, in order to pay homage to the great year that Crabb had in the contemporary Christian music scene last year.
His album, Unexpected, is available on iTunes.
To learn more about Christian music recording artist Jason Crabb and Unexpected, visit his official website.
This opinion article was written by an independent writer. The opinions and views expressed herein are those of the author and are not necessarily intended to reflect those of DigitalJournal.com
