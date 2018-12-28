2018 was a good year for Christian artists and their albums, but Crabb's latest studio effort is quite special.
Crabb's album received a glowing review from Digital Journal
, and rightfully so. There are no filler tracks on that collection, and every song has its own identity. Jason Crabb never disappoints with the music that he releases.
This 10-track album features two duets: "Chose to Be My Friend," where Crabb
collaborates with Gary LeVox, the lead singer of the hit country group Rascal Flatts, and "Let It Be Love" with singer Kaya Jones.
Speaking of Crabb, he is a 2018 inductee of the coveted Kentucky Music Hall of Fame
.
Unexpected
by Jason Crabb is available on iTunes
and on Spotify
.
To learn more about Jason Crabb and his latest musical endeavors, check out his official Facebook page
.
Read More
: Christian singer-songwriter Jason Crabb chatted with Digital Journal
about his album, Unexpected
.