Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageOp-Ed: Jason Crabb releases best Christian album of 2018 — 'Unexpected'

Listen | Print
By Markos Papadatos     27 mins ago in Music
Grammy award-winning Christian artist Jason Crabb has released the greatest Christian studio album of 2018 with "Unexpected."
2018 was a good year for Christian artists and their albums, but Crabb's latest studio effort is quite special.
Crabb's album received a glowing review from Digital Journal, and rightfully so. There are no filler tracks on that collection, and every song has its own identity. Jason Crabb never disappoints with the music that he releases.
This 10-track album features two duets: "Chose to Be My Friend," where Crabb collaborates with Gary LeVox, the lead singer of the hit country group Rascal Flatts, and "Let It Be Love" with singer Kaya Jones.
Speaking of Crabb, he is a 2018 inductee of the coveted Kentucky Music Hall of Fame.
Unexpected by Jason Crabb is available on iTunes and on Spotify.
To learn more about Jason Crabb and his latest musical endeavors, check out his official Facebook page.
Read More: Christian singer-songwriter Jason Crabb chatted with Digital Journal about his album, Unexpected.
This opinion article was written by an independent writer. The opinions and views expressed herein are those of the author and are not necessarily intended to reflect those of DigitalJournal.com
More about jason crabb, Album, Unexpected, Christian
 
Latest News
Top News
Historic UK music retailer HMV collapses due to digital surge
Boat with 311 migrants docks in Spain after spending Christmas at sea
India to send three-person crew on landmark space mission
Op-Ed: Top male daytime actor interviews of 2018
Trump says build US-Mexico wall or he'll seal border
Jeffrey Sutorius talks future, Dash Berlin split and technology Special
Without financing, path to liquidation begins at 4 pm for Sears
Protest mars Wild Oats XI record Sydney-Hobart race win
Review: Adam Lambert and Cyndi Lauper shine on 'I Got You Babe' Cher duet Special
Hubble images reveal the distribution of dark matter