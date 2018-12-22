Op-Ed: Jake Shimabukuro has best ukuele album of 2018 — The Greatest Day

Digital Journal ranked ukulele virtuoso Jake Shimabukuro's "The Greatest Day" as the best ukulele album of 2018. It was released on Mailboat Records.
Shimabukuro's album earned a glowing review from Digital Journal, and rightfully so.
The most impressive fact that Shimabukuro is that his recordings sound even more powerful live, when he performs the songs from The Greatest Day in concert. On July 26, he headlined The Paramount in Huntington with his trio for an unforgettable evening of ukulele music.
His album, The Greatest Day, is available on iTunes and on Spotify.
For more information on Jake Shimabukuro and his music, check out his official website, and his Facebook page.
Read More: Jake Shimabukuro chatted with Digital Journal about his musical inspirations, and the digital transformation of the music business.
