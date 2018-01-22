Jacob Young is another solid contender for "One to Watch in 2018," especially in the modern country scene. His latest single "Better Than a Love Song" garnered a glowing review from Digital Journal
, and it has that neo-traditional vibe that is missing from the contemporary radio airwaves. The lyrics of "Better Than a Love Song" are warm, heartfelt and honest, and something that women would want to have sung to them by her significant others. It is sonically and lyrically impressive, and hopefully a harbinger for bigger and better things to come for Young.
In his interview with Digital Journal, Young revealed that there will be a lot more music from him this year. The singer-songwriter underscored that he is "here to stay," and he wants his fans and listeners to know that music is in his heart. His passion for music is only going to keep growing.
"Better Than a Love Song" is available on iTunes
, and on Spotify
.
For more information on Jacob Young and his music, check out his official Facebook page
.
