article imageOp-Ed: Jacob Young is the 'One to Watch' in country music in 2018

Listen
By Markos Papadatos     2 hours ago in Music
Daytime viewers and fans know Jacob Young as Rick Forrester on "The Bold and The Beautiful," but what they might not know is that he is a talented musician in his own right.
Jacob Young is another solid contender for "One to Watch in 2018," especially in the modern country scene. His latest single "Better Than a Love Song" garnered a glowing review from Digital Journal, and it has that neo-traditional vibe that is missing from the contemporary radio airwaves. The lyrics of "Better Than a Love Song" are warm, heartfelt and honest, and something that women would want to have sung to them by her significant others. It is sonically and lyrically impressive, and hopefully a harbinger for bigger and better things to come for Young.
In his interview with Digital Journal, Young revealed that there will be a lot more music from him this year. The singer-songwriter underscored that he is "here to stay," and he wants his fans and listeners to know that music is in his heart. His passion for music is only going to keep growing.
"Better Than a Love Song" is available on iTunes, and on Spotify.
For more information on Jacob Young and his music, check out his official Facebook page.
Read More: Actor Jacob Young chatted with Digital Journal about his country single "Better Than a Love Song."
This opinion article was written by an independent writer. The opinions and views expressed herein are those of the author and are not necessarily intended to reflect those of DigitalJournal.com
More about Jacob Young, Country music, Actor, bold and the beautiful, better than a love song
 
