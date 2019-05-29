By By Markos Papadatos 21 mins ago in Music Iron Maiden is an iconic British heavy metal group that belongs in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. They are one of the Rock Hall's most glaring omissions. Iron Maiden helped bring heavy metal music to the forefront and they are one of Metallica's biggest musical influences. When it comes to lead vocals and stage presence, Bruce Dickinson is in a league of his own, while Adrian Smith and Dave Murray's prowess on guitars is unparalleled; moreover, Steve Harris has gone on to influence many bass players, and the same holds true for Nicko McBrain on drums. In fact, every musician and performer that was ever a part of Iron Maiden deserves recognition. Ever since they exploded in the music industry in the early '80s, they have been praised as one of the United Kingdom's greatest live music acts of all time thanks to their concerts and live spectacles. Particularly impressive about Iron Maiden is that for over decades, they have been supported by their famous mascot, "Eddie", who has been featured on their albums and covers, as well as in their live concerts. Overall, Iron Maiden deserves to be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, in an effort to represent heavy metal, just like Metallica and Black Sabbath has done. Hopefully, this will be rectified at a future Rock and Roll Hall of Fame ceremony, since Iron Maiden epitomizes the best that hard rock and heavy metal music have to offer. They are true icons and pioneers in every sense of the word. To learn more about Iron Maiden and their music, check out their The band was founded in 1975, and they have been eligible for this tremendous honor since 2004. They have sold in excess of 100 million albums all over the world, and they have performed for sold-out arenas, venues and stadiums.Iron Maiden helped bring heavy metal music to the forefront and they are one of Metallica's biggest musical influences. When it comes to lead vocals and stage presence, Bruce Dickinson is in a league of his own, while Adrian Smith and Dave Murray's prowess on guitars is unparalleled; moreover, Steve Harris has gone on to influence many bass players, and the same holds true for Nicko McBrain on drums. In fact, every musician and performer that was ever a part of Iron Maiden deserves recognition.Ever since they exploded in the music industry in the early '80s, they have been praised as one of the United Kingdom's greatest live music acts of all time thanks to their concerts and live spectacles.Particularly impressive about Iron Maiden is that for over decades, they have been supported by their famous mascot, "Eddie", who has been featured on their albums and covers, as well as in their live concerts.Overall, Iron Maiden deserves to be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, in an effort to represent heavy metal, just like Metallica and Black Sabbath has done.Hopefully, this will be rectified at a future Rock and Roll Hall of Fame ceremony, since Iron Maiden epitomizes the best that hard rock and heavy metal music have to offer. They are true icons and pioneers in every sense of the word.To learn more about Iron Maiden and their music, check out their official website and their Facebook page This opinion article was written by an independent writer. The opinions and views expressed herein are those of the author and are not necessarily intended to reflect those of DigitalJournal.com More about Iron maiden, Rock and Roll, Hall of fame, Heavy metal Iron maiden Rock and Roll Hall of fame Heavy metal