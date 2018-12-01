By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Music With 2018 nearing to a close, it is safe to say that Grammy-winning rock group Imagine Dragons has released the most versatile album of the year. Every song on this collection has its own identity, and every single they release deserves to be a No. 1 hit single. Some of the stand-out songs include "Natural," "Zero" and "Bad Liar." They deserve all of the success that is coming their way with Origins. Dan Reynolds' harking voice really sustains the listeners' attention for the duration of the album, and the entire band (Wayne Sermon, Ben McKee, and Daniel Platzman) rocks as a whole on this musical effort. Origins by Imagine Dragons is available on The Verdict Overall, Read More: Digital Journal reviewed Imagine Dragons' As Digital Journal previously reported , Origins claimed the No. 2 spot on the Billboard 200 all-genre charts, and rightfully so. It truly stands out from a production, musical and commercial standpoint.Every song on this collection has its own identity, and every single they release deserves to be a No. 1 hit single. Some of the stand-out songs include "Natural," "Zero" and "Bad Liar." They deserve all of the success that is coming their way with Origins.Dan Reynolds' harking voice really sustains the listeners' attention for the duration of the album, and the entire band (Wayne Sermon, Ben McKee, and Daniel Platzman) rocks as a whole on this musical effort.Origins by Imagine Dragons is available on iTunes , and all digital providers.Overall, Imagine Dragons have outdone themselves with Origins. They continue to push the boundaries with their singles, album cuts and music videos, which are unique and creative (and the same holds true for their latest lyric videos). Thus far, it is the most versatile album of 2018.: Digital Journal reviewed Imagine Dragons' Origins album with a glowing review. This opinion article was written by an independent writer. The opinions and views expressed herein are those of the author and are not necessarily intended to reflect those of DigitalJournal.com More about Imagine Dragons, Album, Origins Imagine Dragons Album Origins