article imageOp-Ed: Imagine Dragons' 'Born To Be Yours' is the best rock song of 2018

By Markos Papadatos     1 hour ago in Music
With 2018 coming to a close, Digital Journal ranks its top rock song of the year, and that honor goes to Imagine Dragons and "Born to Be Yours."
The tune is a soaring collaboration with Norwegian producer and songwriter Kygo. The song and its music video earned a glowing review from Digital Journal, and rightfully so.
The way this song blends rock with electronic music is sheer bliss; moreover, "Born to Be Yours" is captivating from both a lyrical and sonic standpoint. It is one of those songs that instantly puts a smile on the listener's faces, and it has a feel-good vibe to it, that is simply vivacious. Lead singer Dan Reynolds' resonant voice is an eighth world wonder.
"Born to Be Yours" is available on Spotify and on iTunes.
Hopefully, there will be more great music from Imagine Dragons in 2019, and beyond. They are certainly one of music most's consistent, resilient and hardest-working live bands out there. Imagine Dragons deserved to be the "most-streamed group" on Spotify in 2018.
For more information on Imagine Dragons and their musical endeavors, check out their official homepage, and their Facebook page.
This opinion article was written by an independent writer. The opinions and views expressed herein are those of the author and are not necessarily intended to reflect those of DigitalJournal.com
