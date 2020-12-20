Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageOp-Ed: Il Volo puts on the best live concert of 2020 at Radio City

Listen | Print
By Markos Papadatos     32 mins ago in Music
Italian musical trio Il Volo put on the greatest live concert of 2020 at Radio City Music Hall in New York City. Digital Journal has the recap.
This show was a part of their 10th-anniversary tour, and it earned a glowing review from Digital Journal, and rightfully so. It was hailed as "mesmerizing" and it complimented the trio's "ethereal vocals."
Their audience at the historic Radio City Music Hall was in awe of their talent, and their band and orchestra were both comprised of talented musicians. The trio's vocals were expressive, resonant, and harking. Il Volo is worth seeing live each time they come to town. Whoever has yet to see them is truly missing out. They are definitely something to look forward to in the future once things start getting back to normal after the pandemic.
Some of the highlight vocals that they performed that evening included "Nessun Dorma," "Granada," "Memory," "Bridge Over Troubled Water," Frank Sinatra's "My Way," as well as Billy Joel's "She's Always a Woman" and "'O Sole Mio." They were able to take their New York audience on a journey through time with their music.
For more information on Il Volo and their music, check out their official homepage and their Facebook page.
Read More: Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos chatted with Il Volo back in the winter of 2020.
Italy's Il Volo performs during the Eurovision Song Contest final on May 23 2015 in Vienna
Italy's Il Volo performs during the Eurovision Song Contest final on May 23, 2015 in Vienna
Dieter Nagl, AFP
This opinion article was written by an independent writer. The opinions and views expressed herein are those of the author and are not necessarily intended to reflect those of DigitalJournal.com
More about Il Volo, radio city, Trio, New york
 
Latest News
Top News
Canada's new 'Small Modular Reactor' action plan released
COVID-19 surge in Virginia threatens to overwhelm hospitals
Review: Jeff Timmons and daughter Ariahuna perform Christmas duet on TV Special
UK in crisis over virus travel bans as US nears stimulus deal
Rockets hit near US embassy in Iraq as tensions flare
Will consumers see the value of virtual currencies in 2021? Special
Review: Tamara Braun, Mike Manning give 'Best Performances of the Week' Special
Examining coronavirus spread in the healthcare setting
England faces lengthy lockdown as new virus strain 'out of control'
Reports of martial-law talk in Trump meeting draw outrage