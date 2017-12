Epstein and her Fleetwood Mac tribute band, Fleetwood Macked , have been consistently putting on top-notch concerts on Long Island in such venues as Mulcahy's Pub and Concert Hall in Wantagh, The Paramount in Huntington, The Nutty Irishman in Farmingdale, 89 North Music Hall in Patchogue, B.B. King Blues Club in Manhattan, among many others. They truly bring the timeless classics of Fleetwood Mac to life, and Hillary Epstein transforms herself into Stevie Nicks thanks to her lilting voice.Earlier this year, Hillary was ranked in the " Top 6 Female Singers " from Long Island, and rightfully so.In addition, Hillary plays harmonica, percussion and keyboards, and sings backing vocals for Refugee , the Tom Petty and The Heartbreakers tribute band on Long Island. Speaking of Refugee, they will be performing on December 29 at Mulcahy's in Wantagh.To learn more about Fleetwood Macked, check out their official website