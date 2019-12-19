By By Markos Papadatos 2 hours ago in Music Tarrytown - Veteran Canadian singer-songwriter Gordon Lightfoot put on the best solo concert of 2019 in Tarrytown, New York. Digital Journal has the scoop. His music is nostalgic, timeless and the soundtrack of people's lives. Every time a Gordon Lightfoot song is sung or played, it feels like one hears it for the very first time. There is a rawness, authenticity, and honesty to his songwriting. He sounds as good today as he did in the prime of his career. It is no wonder that he has received praise from such esteemed artists as Robbie Robertson of The Band and Bob Dylan, the latter of which claimed him as one of his favorite singer-songwriters. There were no gimmicks at his show. At 81 years old, Lightfoot has more talent in his pinky finger than the majority of the contemporary artists that are being played on the radio airwaves these days. His music is all heart and soul, and it resonates with people. He takes his fans and listeners on a journey with him, and he gives them exactly what they want. Most importantly, Gordon Lightfoot is an international musical treasure. For all of these reasons and more, Gordon Lightfoot put on the best live solo show of 2019, and he is an artist that rightfully belongs in the To learn more about Canadian crooner Gordon Lightfoot and his music, check out his On May 17, Lightfoot performed at the Tarrytown Music Hall in upstate New York and his show was spectacular. "The Wreck of the Edmund Fitzgerald" and "If You Could Read My Mind" were masterclasses, let alone the remainder of his live set. This journalist's all-time favorite Gordon Lightfoot tune "Don Quixote" was sheer bliss.His music is nostalgic, timeless and the soundtrack of people's lives. Every time a Gordon Lightfoot song is sung or played, it feels like one hears it for the very first time. There is a rawness, authenticity, and honesty to his songwriting. He sounds as good today as he did in the prime of his career. It is no wonder that he has received praise from such esteemed artists as Robbie Robertson of The Band and Bob Dylan, the latter of which claimed him as one of his favorite singer-songwriters.There were no gimmicks at his show. At 81 years old, Lightfoot has more talent in his pinky finger than the majority of the contemporary artists that are being played on the radio airwaves these days. His music is all heart and soul, and it resonates with people. He takes his fans and listeners on a journey with him, and he gives them exactly what they want. Most importantly, Gordon Lightfoot is an international musical treasure.For all of these reasons and more, Gordon Lightfoot put on the best live solo show of 2019, and he is an artist that rightfully belongs in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame To learn more about Canadian crooner Gordon Lightfoot and his music, check out his official Facebook page This opinion article was written by an independent writer. The opinions and views expressed herein are those of the author and are not necessarily intended to reflect those of DigitalJournal.com More about gordon lightfoot, Canadian, Singersongwriter, Solo, Concert gordon lightfoot Canadian Singersongwriter Solo Concert