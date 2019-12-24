By By Markos Papadatos 35 mins ago in Music The "Queen of Latin Pop" Gloria Estefan is an acclaimed recording artist that belongs in the Songwriters Hall of Fame for its Class of 2020. Estefan has penned such chart-topping pop hit singles as "Don't Wanna Lose You," where he the Spanish version, "Si Voy a Perderte," topped the Hot Latin Songs charts, "Anything for You," as well as "Words Get in the Way," which reached No. 1 on the Billboard Hot Adult Contemporary charts and in top five on the Billboard Hot 100 charts. She co-wrote the No. 1 Latin hit "Tradición," with her husband, Emilio Estefan, and despite being sung in Spanish, it peaked at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot Dance Club Songs charts in 1993. The Broadway musical On Your Feet! pays homage to her music. She also co-wrote "Rhythm Is Gonna Get You" and "Can't Stay Away from You." In 2001, Gloria and Emilio Estefan were recognized with the "Sammy Cahn Lifetime Achievement Award" by the Songwriters Hall of Fame, and now her time has finally come to be inducted for her extensive body of musical work and her own merit. This is an honor long overdue for the reigning "Queen of Latin Pop." To learn more about veteran singer-songwriter Gloria Estefan and her music, check out her She earned a nomination this year. According to the Songwriters Hall of Fame website , "Gloria Estefan's songwriting has made her one of the biggest Latin music crossover stars ever, and the embodiment of the 'Miami Sound,' combined with her voice."Estefan has penned such chart-topping pop hit singles as "Don't Wanna Lose You," where he the Spanish version, "Si Voy a Perderte," topped the Hot Latin Songs charts, "Anything for You," as well as "Words Get in the Way," which reached No. 1 on the Billboard Hot Adult Contemporary charts and in top five on the Billboard Hot 100 charts.She co-wrote the No. 1 Latin hit "Tradición," with her husband, Emilio Estefan, and despite being sung in Spanish, it peaked at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot Dance Club Songs charts in 1993.The Broadway musical On Your Feet! pays homage to her music. She also co-wrote "Rhythm Is Gonna Get You" and "Can't Stay Away from You."In 2001, Gloria and Emilio Estefan were recognized with the "Sammy Cahn Lifetime Achievement Award" by the Songwriters Hall of Fame, and now her time has finally come to be inducted for her extensive body of musical work and her own merit. This is an honor long overdue for the reigning "Queen of Latin Pop."To learn more about veteran singer-songwriter Gloria Estefan and her music, check out her official website and her Facebook page This opinion article was written by an independent writer. The opinions and views expressed herein are those of the author and are not necessarily intended to reflect those of DigitalJournal.com More about Gloria estefan, songwriters hall of fame, Latin, Pop Gloria estefan songwriters hall of ... Latin Pop