Humperdinck proves that he only gets better with age and experience. His vocals on Warmest Christmas Wishes are as compelling and resonant as ever. Aside from singing in English, he also sings the tune "Leise rieselt der Schnee" in German, and he does it flawlessly. His holiday album, Warmest Christmas Wishes, is available on To learn more about veteran singing sensation Read More: Pop crooner spoke with It has a great blend of holiday classics (such as "I'll Be Home for Christmas," "White Christmas" and "Silent Night") with a few new original recordings. The songs are nostalgic and heart-warming, and he stands out as one of the best balladeers of our time.Humperdinck proves that he only gets better with age and experience. His vocals on Warmest Christmas Wishes are as compelling and resonant as ever. Aside from singing in English, he also sings the tune "Leise rieselt der Schnee" in German, and he does it flawlessly.His holiday album, Warmest Christmas Wishes, is available on iTunes and on Amazon . It is a true gift for all during this holiday season.To learn more about veteran singing sensation Engelbert Humperdinck and his new music, check out his official website , and his Facebook page : Pop crooner spoke with Digital Journal about the 50th anniversary of his music career.

This opinion article was written by an independent writer. The opinions and views expressed herein are those of the author and are not necessarily intended to reflect those of DigitalJournal.com