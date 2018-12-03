It has a great blend of holiday classics (such as "I'll Be Home for Christmas," "White Christmas" and "Silent Night") with a few new original recordings. The songs are nostalgic and heart-warming, and he stands out as one of the best balladeers of our time.
Humperdinck proves that he only gets better with age and experience. His vocals on Warmest Christmas Wishes
are as compelling and resonant as ever. Aside from singing in English, he also sings the tune "Leise rieselt der Schnee" in German, and he does it flawlessly.
His holiday album, Warmest Christmas Wishes
, is available on iTunes
and on Amazon
. It is a true gift for all during this holiday season.
