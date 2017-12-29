Email
article imageOp-Ed: EC Twins put on best electronic music show of 2017

By Markos Papadatos     12 hours ago in Music
Allister and Marc Sean Blackham of the hot electronic duo EC Twins put on the best electronic dance music (EDM) show of 2017.
They epitomize the best that contemporary house music has to offer, and they always give the audience what they want. EC Twins are there to have a good time and enjoy themselves, along with their fans. Their live show at Lavo Nightclub in New York was sheer bliss.
In a perfect world, their remix of Adele's "Hello" should have earned them a Grammy nomination. That track transports their listeners to different realms, as well as their other tunes "Keep You in Mind" and "Always."
EC Twins
EC Twins
Herman Canosa
A ticket to an EC Twins concert should be on every music listener's bucket list (especially if they are over the age of 21, which would allow them entry into nightclubs in America). While most DJs and producers tend to get boring after a while, EC Twins are the antithesis of that. They are truly the life of the party.
This year, as Digital Journal reported, EC Twins opened up about their life's journey from homelessness to headliners, which was truly inspirational.
To this day, they are the DJ Magazine's most glaring omission, for failing to secure a spot in the DJ Magazine Top 100 DJs poll, which they so richly deserve. Their zest for their craft is infectious, and so is their music. Long live the EC Twins!
To learn more about EC Twins and their music, check out their official homepage.
This opinion article was written by an independent writer. The opinions and views expressed herein are those of the author and are not necessarily intended to reflect those of DigitalJournal.com
