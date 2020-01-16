Dave Matthews Band was severely snubbed by the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame's Class of 2020, and they won the online fan vote by a landslide.

In the online fan vote, Dave Matthews Band secured their first nomination and the eligible band members include frontman Dave Matthews, Carter Beauford, Jeff Coffin, Stefan Lessard, the late saxophonist LeRoi Moore, Tim Reynolds, Rashawn Ross, and Boyd Tinsley. With their 2018 release, Come Tomorrow, Dave Matthews Band became the first group in history to have seven consecutive studio albums debut at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 all-genre charts, which is a major accomplishment in itself. Hopefully, the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame will rectify this glaring omission and nominate Dave Matthews Band again on their ballot (and hopefully induct them) at next year's ceremony. To learn more about the This year's inductees include The Notorious B.I.G. , Nine Inch Nails, Whitney Houston, Depeche Mode, Doobie Brothers, and T. Rex. In the online fan vote, Dave Matthews Band accumulated well over one million votes, proving that they were the audience's favorite to be inducted. This marked the first time since the inception of the online fan vote that an act with the most votes failed to get inducted. To learn more about the Dave Matthews Band and their music, check out their official website

