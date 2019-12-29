Her End of Infinity
EP, which consists of three eclectic strong tracks, is a true work of musical art, and it garnered a favorable review from Digital Journal. Her voice is pristine and resonant.
Equally remarkable was her "Mystery Boy
" single, where the listener could recall such vocalists as Corinne Bailey Rae and Ruth B
.
Cody Newman is talented, precocious and ready to take the music industry by storm. Her lyrics contain vivid imagery, soaring melodies, and they are pure poetry. She is not afraid to be raw and vulnerable, and Newman's vulnerability is the listener's reward.
