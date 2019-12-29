Email
article imageOp-Ed: Cody Newman is the female pop artist to watch in 2020

By Markos Papadatos     1 hour ago in Music
14-year-old singer-songwriter Cody Newman is the female artist to watch in 2020 in the pop industry. Digital Journal has the scoop.
Her End of Infinity EP, which consists of three eclectic strong tracks, is a true work of musical art, and it garnered a favorable review from Digital Journal. Her voice is pristine and resonant.
Equally remarkable was her "Mystery Boy" single, where the listener could recall such vocalists as Corinne Bailey Rae and Ruth B.
Cody Newman is talented, precocious and ready to take the music industry by storm. Her lyrics contain vivid imagery, soaring melodies, and they are pure poetry. She is not afraid to be raw and vulnerable, and Newman's vulnerability is the listener's reward.
Her music is worth checking out on Spotify, Amazon Music, and on Apple Music.
To learn more about teen singing sensation Cody Newman and her music, check out her official website.
This opinion article was written by an independent writer. The opinions and views expressed herein are those of the author and are not necessarily intended to reflect those of DigitalJournal.com
More about Cody Newman, Singersongwriter, Pop, Teen
 
