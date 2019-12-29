Email
article imageOp-Ed: Coby James is the 'One to Watch' in 2020 in the pop music scene

By Markos Papadatos     1 hour ago in Music
Rising singer-songwriter Coby James is the "One to Watch" in 2020 in the contemporary music scene. Digital Journal has the scoop.
This year, James released two stunning pop singles "No Trouble" and "Pressure," both of which were well-received by fans and music critics alike.
James has showcased tremendous charm and charisma in his music and his future in the industry should be bright and promising. He deserves to be the next Shawn Mendes.
Equally impressive was Coby James' self-titled five-track EP, which is available on Spotify and on Apple Music.
Coby James chatted with Digital Journal back in August of 2019 about touring with Danny Gokey (of American Idol fame), being inspired by John Mayer, his future plans, and being an artist in the digital age.
For more information on emerging pop singer-songwriter Coby James and his music, check out his official website and his Facebook page.
This opinion article was written by an independent writer. The opinions and views expressed herein are those of the author and are not necessarily intended to reflect those of DigitalJournal.com
