Out of 282 concerts that this music journalist was privileged of reviewing this year, Digital Journal selected acclaimed musical group Chicago as the best live concert experience of 2017.

They proved that their induction into the For more information on Rock and Roll Hall of Fame band Chicago and their touring schedule for 2018, check out their Read More: Digital Journal chatted with long-time Chicago guitarist Chicago's concerts this year at the Jones Beach Theater in Wantagh on Long Island, as well as at the Ford Amphitheater at Coney Island Boardwalk in Brooklyn, were both fantastic. The fan favorite recordings included "25 or 6 to 4," the soothing "If You Leave Me Now" as well as the popular love ballad "You're The Inspiration." All of the musicians in the group are exceptional instrumentalists and vocalists in their own right.They proved that their induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2016 was long-overdue, and based on sheer talent and merit. Chicago was able to take their fans and listeners on a musical journey with a lengthy catalog that includes five decades of musical work. Their dedicated fans were with them every step of the way, and they are one of the hardest-working touring groups out there. Their songs are meaningful and timeless, and they are destined to stand the test of time. For anybody who has yet to see Chicago perform in a live setting, they are truly missing out. Chicago's music encompasses elements of traditional pop, rock, jazz, funk, soul and adult contemporary. This is a fun musical experience for the entire family.For more information on Rock and Roll Hall of Fame band Chicago and their touring schedule for 2018, check out their official website Digital Journal chatted with long-time Chicago guitarist Keith Howland about his music career with the iconic group, as well as the digital transformation of the music industry.

