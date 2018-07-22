Iconic singer, songwriter, and multi-instrumentalist Charlie Daniels deserves to be inducted in the coveted Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

His illustrious career in the music business has spanned well over 45 years, and his music encompasses elements of rock, country, southern rock, bluegrass, Americana, adult contemporary and even blues. To this day, The Charlie Daniels Band performs sold-out shows all over the country, which is a testament to his longevity in the music industry. His signature song, "The Devil Went Down to Georgia" is still played on the radio airwaves today, thus proving that his music will stand the test of time. Most recently, on July 6, 2018, Daniels and his band headlined the Tilles Center for the Performing Arts on Long Island, as part of "Southern Rock Revival." Daniels has served as an inspiration, role model and mentor for many contemporary musicians and bands in country music and southern rock. He also donates his time to causes that are dear to his heart such as the military, veterans, underprivileged children, and their families, as well as other people in need. With Lynyrd Skynyrd and The Allman Brothers Band already inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, Charlie Daniels is one of the most noticeable omissions, when it comes to southern rock, along with The Marshall Tucker Band. Hopefully, this will be rectified in the near future. To learn more about Charlie Daniels and his music career, check out his official website. Daniels is already an inducted in the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum, the Musicians Hall of Fame, as well as a member of the Grand Ole Opry. He is a Grammy award-winning musician, and he plays such instruments as fiddle, guitar, banjo, and mandolin.

