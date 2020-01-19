This year, the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame selected the following musical acts for induction: Whitney Houston, The Notorious B.I.G., T. Rex, Doobie Brothers, Depeche Mode, and Nine Inch Nails.
This marks Rufus' fourth lifetime nomination for the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame
as a group.
Rufus featuring Chaka Khan
was previously nominated in 2012, 2018, 2019, and 2020; moreover, they have been eligible for induction since 1999. They are hailed for being "funky, sexy and soul," and for making an indelible mark on a generation of music. They have served as a strong musical influence for countless other musical acts and artists.
Chaka Khan
is affectionately known as the "Queen of Funk." Her respected career in the music and entertainment industry has spanned well over five decades and she has won a total of 10 Grammy Awards.
