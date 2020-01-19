Email
article imageOp-Ed: Chaka Khan and Rufus snubbed by the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame

By Markos Papadatos     1 hour ago in Music
Chaka Khan and Rufus were once again snubbed by the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame for induction in the upcoming Class of 2020.
This year, the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame selected the following musical acts for induction: Whitney Houston, The Notorious B.I.G., T. Rex, Doobie Brothers, Depeche Mode, and Nine Inch Nails.
This marks Rufus' fourth lifetime nomination for the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame as a group.
Rufus featuring Chaka Khan was previously nominated in 2012, 2018, 2019, and 2020; moreover, they have been eligible for induction since 1999. They are hailed for being "funky, sexy and soul," and for making an indelible mark on a generation of music. They have served as a strong musical influence for countless other musical acts and artists.
Chaka Khan is affectionately known as the "Queen of Funk." Her respected career in the music and entertainment industry has spanned well over five decades and she has won a total of 10 Grammy Awards.
For more information on Chaka Khan and her music, check out her official website and her Facebook page.
This opinion article was written by an independent writer. The opinions and views expressed herein are those of the author and are not necessarily intended to reflect those of DigitalJournal.com
More about Chaka khan, Rufus, Rock and roll hall of fame, Funk
 
