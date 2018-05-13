Email
article imageOp-Ed: Cale Dodds is the 'One to Watch' in country music in 2018

Listen
By Markos Papadatos     48 mins ago in Music
Rising country singer-songwriter Cale Dodds is the "One to Watch in Country Music" in 2018. He is signed to Warner Music Nashville.
His breakthrough country single, "Take You Back," was co-written by Dodds, as well as country songwriters Corey Crowder and Zach Abend. The song earned a favorable review from Digital Journal. There is a warmth and nostalgia that comes with his music, especially his debut single. Dodds is able to touch his listeners on an emotional level, and deserves to become the next big male country in the genre.
Most recently, on Saturday, May 12, Dodds performed at Opry City Stage in Times Square, in the heart of New York City.
"Take You Back" is available on iTunes and on Spotify.
For more information on Cale Dodds, visit his official website, and follow him on Instagram.
Read More: Cale Dodds chatted with Digital Journal about his new radio single "Take You Back."
This opinion article was written by an independent writer. The opinions and views expressed herein are those of the author and are not necessarily intended to reflect those of DigitalJournal.com
More about Cole Dodds, Country, take you back, Single
 
