By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Music Bret Michaels and Poison deserve to be on the upcoming Rock and Roll Hall of Fame ballot. The nominees are typically announced in early October for the forthcoming Class of 2020. Their catalog of smash hits includes "Nothin' But A Good Time," "Your Mama Don't Dance," "Talk Dirty To Me," "Unskinny Bop," "Something To Believe In" and their No. 1 single "Every Rose Has Its Thorn," which stayed for three weeks at the top of the Billboard Hot 100 charts. With Bon Jovi and Def Leppard already in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, that should make the transition easier for Bret Michaels and Poison to finally get their due. Poison has served as a major musical influence for countless rock bands that followed. To learn more about Poison, check out their Poison is an acclaimed rock group that is long overdue for induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. They were one of the biggest hair bands of the '80s musical era and their music blends such genres as rock, hard rock, heavy metal, as well as glam rock. Bret Michaels on lead vocals and guitar, Bobby Dall on bass, Rikki Rockett on drums and C.C. Deville on guitars make up Poison. They have been entertaining rock fans worldwide for well over 30 years, and Poison has sold in excess of 40 million units, 15 million albums were in America alone. They are also known for their explosive, high-energy live shows, where they have played in sold-out venues all around the globe.