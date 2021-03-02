Australian pop singer-songwriter Brayden Dunbar is the "Artist to Watch in Music" in 2021. Digital Journal has the scoop.
His "Better Alone" pop single and music video both took the music industry by storm in 2020, and they both earned favorable reviews from Digital Journal.
"Better Alone" by Brayden Dunbar is available on digital service providers by clicking here.
Aside from music and entertainment, Dunbar is an individual that is passionate about health and fitness. Earlier this year, as Digital Journal reported, Dunbar celebrated his 24th birthday.
Brayden Dunbar releases 'Better Alone' video
Photo Courtesy of Brayden Dunbar, still from 'Better Alone'