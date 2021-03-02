Email
article imageOp-Ed: Brayden Dunbar is the 'Artist to Watch in Music' in 2021

Listen
By Markos Papadatos     46 mins ago in Music
Australian pop singer-songwriter Brayden Dunbar is the "Artist to Watch in Music" in 2021. Digital Journal has the scoop.
His "Better Alone" pop single and music video both took the music industry by storm in 2020, and they both earned favorable reviews from Digital Journal.
"Better Alone" by Brayden Dunbar is available on digital service providers by clicking here.
Aside from music and entertainment, Dunbar is an individual that is passionate about health and fitness. Earlier this year, as Digital Journal reported, Dunbar celebrated his 24th birthday.
Brayden Dunbar releases Better Alone video
Brayden Dunbar releases 'Better Alone' video
Photo Courtesy of Brayden Dunbar, still from 'Better Alone'
It is evident that the future of the Australian pop music scene is in good hands, Brayden Dunbar's hands.
To learn more about Aussie entertainer Brayden Dunbar, follow him on Instagram.
Brayden Dunbar
Brayden Dunbar
Brayden Dunbar official cover art
This opinion article was written by an independent writer. The opinions and views expressed herein are those of the author and are not necessarily intended to reflect those of DigitalJournal.com
More about Brayden Dunbar, Artist, Australian, better alone
 
