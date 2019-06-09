Email
article imageOp-Ed: Billy Ray Cyrus belongs in the Country Music Hall of Fame

Listen
By Markos Papadatos     10 mins ago in Music
Veteran country singer-songwriter Billy Ray Cyrus deserves to be inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame at a future ceremony.
Cyrus is a true trailblazer that helped make country music popular at the time. His smash single "Achy Breaky Heart" reached No. 1 on the country charts and it crossed over to the pop world, peaking at No. 4 on the Billboard Hot 100 charts. Thanks to that song's commercial success, the country line dance became popular.
Throughout his career in the entertainment business, which spans three decades, Cyrus has released a dozen studio albums, and he has secured over 40 radio singles. Aside from being a singer, he is also a songwriter, producer, and television actor (Doc, Still The King, Hannah Montana).
His breakthrough album, Some Gave All, debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 all-genre charts, and it stayed there for a record-breaking 17 consecutive weeks.
Other smash hit singles include "It Could've Been Me," "She's Not Crying Anymore," ""Wher'm I Gonna Live?" and "Some Gave All."
His music and artistry is still relevant today. This past April, as Digital Journal reported, Cyrus was a part of Lil Nas X's remix of "Old Town Road." The song has been at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 charts for nine consecutive weeks.
For all of these reasons and more, Billy Ray Cyrus deserves to be recognized with an induction into the Country Music Hall of Fame.
To learn more about Billy Ray Cyrus and his music, check out his Facebook page.
This opinion article was written by an independent writer. The opinions and views expressed herein are those of the author and are not necessarily intended to reflect those of DigitalJournal.com
