By By Markos Papadatos 47 mins ago in Music Billy Idol is an iconic singer-songwriter that belongs in the coveted Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. Digital Journal has the scoop. Idol first rose to fame in the '70s when he emerged from the London punk rock scene as a member of Generation X. Idol subsequently embarked on a solo music career that catapulted him to global fame, especially during "Second British Invasion" in America. His music has not only resonated well with fans and listeners all over the world but it has also stood the test of time. It has encompassed elements of pop, rock, grunge, punk, hard rock, adult contemporary and even new wave. Idol's first four studio albums have been certified gold by the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA), and his seminal studio album, Rebell Yell was certified double-platinum in the United States and it reached No. 6 on the Billboard 200 all-genre album charts. Idol's catalog of smash hits includes "Mony Mony," "Cradle of Love," "Eyes Without a Face," "Dancing with Myself," "Rebell Yell," "White Wedding," and "To Be a Lover," among many others. His music helped define the '80s and early '90s musical era, and he was responsible for the leather-clad punk look. He is a living punk rock icon and served as a significant influence for countless artists and bands that followed into his footsteps. He remains active and he tours to this day. Idol has been eligible for a nod for the Rock Hall since 2006, and hopefully, one of these days he will get his due. For more information on Billy Idol and his tour dates, check out his official website and his Facebook page