article imageOp-Ed: Big Shot's Mike DelGuidice — Long Island's 2018 'Man of the Year'

Listen
By Markos Papadatos     1 hour ago in Music
Mike DelGuidice of the Billy Joel tribute band, Big Shot, and from Billy Joel's live band is Long Island's "Man of the Year" in music for the third consecutive year.
In 2018, DelGuidice celebrated his fifth year anniversary as a member of Billy Joel's live band, which performs monthly at Madison Square Garden, as part of his residency. He continues to astound audiences each time when he performs "Nessun Dorma," thus showcasing three octaves (on key), with Billy Joel accompanying him on piano.
In his live shows with his Billy Joel tribute band, Big Shot, DelGuidice continues to pay homage to other classic rock artists. He has covered songs by such diverse musical acts as Aerosmith, Led Zeppelin, Neil Diamond, James Taylor, The Beatles, John Mellencamp, Elton John, Tom Petty, and John Mayer, and his tone and sound are quite identical to the original recordings.
Mike DelGuidice & Big Shot
Mike DelGuidice & Big Shot
official promotional photo of Mike DelGuidice & Big Shot
Speaking of Big Shot, the band is comprised of DelGuidice on lead vocals and piano, as well as John Scarpulla on saxophone, Tommy Byrnes on lead guitar, Chuck Burgi on drums, Nick Dimichino on bass guitar and Carmine Giglio on keyboards.
DelGuidice's solo work is quite impressive as well, especially his single "Mona Lisa," which earns him a tremendous response during his concerts. As a solo recording artist, DelGuidice released two albums, Miller Place (2007) and My Street (2011).
This year, DelGuidice also made a cameo on the big screen, where he guest starred in one episode of Kevin Can Wait, starring comedian Kevin James, prior to the show's cancellation.
DelGuidice is also a true philanthropist who helps many charitable causes that are dear to his heart. This past November, he played "A Benefit for Veterans," in partnership with General Needs, a nonprofit that aids homeless veterans on Long Island, as well as their families.
Mike DelGuidice's solo music is available on iTunes by clicking here.
For more information on the Billy Joel tribute group, Big Shot, and their upcoming events, check out their official website.
This opinion article was written by an independent writer. The opinions and views expressed herein are those of the author and are not necessarily intended to reflect those of DigitalJournal.com
More about Mike DelGuidice, Big Shot, Billy joel, Long island
 
