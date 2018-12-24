British pop group BBMak made the biggest musical comeback of 2018. After a 15-year hiatus, they came back stronger than ever.
BBMak, comprised of Mark Barry, Christian Burns and Stephen McNally, performed three shows in the United States this past November, which included a headlining show at Gramercy Theatre in New York City, which garnered a rave review.
With their acoustic rendition of their signature tune "Back Here" this year, BBMak proved that their resonant voices and soaring harmonies are as powerful as ever.
Earlier this month, BBMak covered the Nat King Cole holiday classic, "The Christmas Song," which was well-received, thus putting their fans and listeners into the holiday spirit.
In other BBMak news, Digital Journal chatted with band members Christian Burns and Stephen McNally.
For more information on BBMak, check out their official Facebook page.
This opinion article was written by an independent writer. The opinions and views expressed herein are those of the author and are not necessarily intended to reflect those of DigitalJournal.com