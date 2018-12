BBMak, comprised of Mark Barry, Christian Burns and Stephen McNally, performed three shows in the United States this past November, which included a headlining show at Gramercy Theatre in New York City, which garnered a rave review.With their acoustic rendition of their signature tune " Back Here " this year, BBMak proved that their resonant voices and soaring harmonies are as powerful as ever.Earlier this month, BBMak covered the Nat King Cole holiday classic, " The Christmas Song ," which was well-received, thus putting their fans and listeners into the holiday spirit.In other BBMak news, Digital Journal chatted with band members Christian Burns and Stephen McNally For more information on BBMak , check out their official Facebook page