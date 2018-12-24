Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageOp-Ed: BBMak was the top musical comeback of 2018

Listen | Print
By Markos Papadatos     47 mins ago in Music
British pop group BBMak made the biggest musical comeback of 2018. After a 15-year hiatus, they came back stronger than ever.
BBMak, comprised of Mark Barry, Christian Burns and Stephen McNally, performed three shows in the United States this past November, which included a headlining show at Gramercy Theatre in New York City, which garnered a rave review.
With their acoustic rendition of their signature tune "Back Here" this year, BBMak proved that their resonant voices and soaring harmonies are as powerful as ever.
Earlier this month, BBMak covered the Nat King Cole holiday classic, "The Christmas Song," which was well-received, thus putting their fans and listeners into the holiday spirit.
In other BBMak news, Digital Journal chatted with band members Christian Burns and Stephen McNally.
For more information on BBMak, check out their official Facebook page.
This opinion article was written by an independent writer. The opinions and views expressed herein are those of the author and are not necessarily intended to reflect those of DigitalJournal.com
More about BBMak, Comeback, Pop, Group, British
 
Latest News
Top News
Ed Asner talks 'The Soap Myth,' 'Dead to Me,' 'Elf' and Matan Special
Bitcoin recovery may continue as it breaks $4,000 again today
Petronas cuts Canada LNG output due to falling prices
'Alert the Daycare Staff' leads Twitter feed as Trump melts down
Tesla set to introduce the new Model Y EV next March
Mexican governor, senator killed in helicopter crash
Morocco arrests five more in hikers' murder probe
Essential Science: Most-distant solar system object ever observed
Op-Ed: AI learns to identify objects like humans
Trump 'all alone' in growing Washington strife