Monaghan took 2020 by storm with such infectious children's singles as " Let's Make Cookies ," " All of You ," and " Wiggles ," the latter of which was hailed as "irresistible" by Digital Journal.Her songs are clever, catchy, and a great deal of fun for the entire family.Hopefully, there is much more where that came from Ashley Mills Monaghan. Her music is available on Apple Music and Spotify To learn more about singer-songwriter Ashley Mills Monaghan and her music, check out her official website , and follow her on Instagram