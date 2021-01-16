Children's music artist Ashley Mills Monaghan is the "One to Watch" in 2021 in the children's music genre. Digital Journal has the scoop.
Monaghan took 2020 by storm with such infectious children's singles as "Let's Make Cookies," "All of You," and "Wiggles," the latter of which was hailed as "irresistible" by Digital Journal.
Her songs are clever, catchy, and a great deal of fun for the entire family.
Hopefully, there is much more where that came from Ashley Mills Monaghan. Her music is available on Apple Music and Spotify.
To learn more about singer-songwriter Ashley Mills Monaghan and her music, check out her official website, and follow her on Instagram.
Ashley Mills Monaghan
