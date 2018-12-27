New York
Global music star and internationally recognized tenor Andrea Bocelli put on the best live concert of 2018 by a male artist at Madison Square Garden.
Digital Journal dubbed his December 12th concert at Madison Square Garden in New York City as "spectacular," and rightfully so. He was able to take his fans and listeners on a journey through time with his music.
Bocelli's special musical guests at the "World's Most Famous Arena" included Nicole Scherzinger, soprano Nadine Sierra, and his son, Matteo, who delivered a soaring version of their duet "Fall On Me." The "Voices of Haiti" Choir joined him on two songs, which was conducted by Malcolm J. Merriweather.
In this show, Bocelli belted out some of his greatest hits including "Con te partirò," "Nessun Dorma," as well as "The Prayer." Bocelli has a rich, resonant voice that sends chills down his listeners' spines, and it subsequently touches them on an emotional level. He gets better with age and experience.
Speaking of New York, Bocelli will be returning on February 10 and 17, 2019, where he will be performing at the Metropolitan Opera House.
