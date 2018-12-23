Email
article imageOp-Ed: Andrea Bocelli and son's 'Fall On Me' — 'Vocal Event of 2018'

By Markos Papadatos     33 mins ago in Music
New York - Internationally recognized tenor Andrea Bocelli and his son, Matteo, released "Fall On Me," which Digital Journal dubs as the "Vocal Event of the Year."
"Fall On Me" garnered a glowing review from Digital Journal, and rightfully so. It is one of those songs that instantly sends chills down a listener's spine. This piano-driven ballad is expressive, honest and heartfelt.
This duet resonated well with the Madison Square Garden audience with Andrea and Matteo performed it live at the "World's Most Famous Arena" in New York a few weeks ago.
Judging from this stellar collaboration, it is evident that Matteo's future in the music industry is bright and promising. He is following into this father's footsteps. To learn more about Matteo Bocelli and his music, visit his official homepage.
"Fall On Me" by Andrea Bocelli and Matteo Bocelli is available on iTunes.
For more information on global music Andrea Bocelli, check out his official website.
Read More: Andrea Bocelli chatted with Digital Journal about his latest musical endeavors.
This opinion article was written by an independent writer. The opinions and views expressed herein are those of the author and are not necessarily intended to reflect those of DigitalJournal.com
More about Andrea Bocelli, Fall On Me, Matteo Bocelli, Madison square garden
 
