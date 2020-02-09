Email
article imageOp-Ed: Adam Lambert to release 'Velvet' — most anticipated album of 2020

Listen
By Markos Papadatos     56 mins ago in Music
On March 20, global music star Adam Lambert will be releasing his album "Velvet," which will be the most anticipated album of 2020.
This album will feature all of the tracks on his critically-acclaimed Velvet: Side A EP, as well as his several new tracks, including his latest single "Roses," where he collaborates with Nile Rodgers, which Digital Journal hailed as "hypnotic."
Velvet by Adam Lambert is available for pre-order on all digital service providers by clicking here.
Lambert will also be performing a mini-residency in Las Vegas in April of 2020, which will consist of three shows at The Venetian on April 22, April 24 and April 25.
Last month, as Digital Journal reported, Lambert launched the nonprofit organization, Feel Something Foundation (FSF), which supports and empowers the LGBTQ+ organizations that are aiding communities of all ages and backgrounds.
To learn more about the Feel Something Foundation (FSF), check out its official website.
To learn more about Adam Lambert, follow him on Twitter and check out his Facebook page.
This opinion article was written by an independent writer. The opinions and views expressed herein are those of the author and are not necessarily intended to reflect those of DigitalJournal.com
