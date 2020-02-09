This album will feature all of the tracks on his critically-acclaimed Velvet: Side A EP
, as well as his several new tracks, including his latest single "Roses," where he collaborates with Nile Rodgers, which Digital Journal
hailed as "hypnotic."
Velvet
by Adam Lambert is available for pre-order on all digital service providers by clicking here
.
Lambert will also be performing a mini-residency in Las Vegas in April of 2020, which will consist of three shows at The Venetian on April 22, April 24 and April 25.
Last month, as Digital Journal reported
, Lambert launched the nonprofit organization, Feel Something Foundation (FSF), which supports and empowers the LGBTQ+ organizations that are aiding communities of all ages and backgrounds.
To learn more about the Feel Something Foundation (FSF), check out its official website
.
To learn more about Adam Lambert, follow him on Twitter
and check out his Facebook page
.