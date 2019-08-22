Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageOp-Ed: Adam Lambert's 'Velvet' is the most-anticipated album of 2019

Listen | Print
By Markos Papadatos     1 hour ago in Music
Grammy-nominated pop star Adam Lambert will be releasing "Velvet: Side A" EP, which is expected to be available on September 27.
Velvet is the most highly-anticipated solo album of 2019. The six songs that are already confirmed for this EP are "Superpower, "Stranger You Are," "Closer To You," "Overglow," "Loverboy" and "Ready to Run." The song "Superpower" will be released to radio on September 4.
In a post on Twitter, Lambert shared that this collection has been "four years in the making."
Queen guitarist Brian May and US singer Adam Lambert opened the Oscars with a rousing performance of...
Queen guitarist Brian May and US singer Adam Lambert opened the Oscars with a rousing performance of "We Will Rock You" and "We Are the Champions"
VALERIE MACON, AFP
This summer, Lambert has been touring North America with Rock and Roll Hall of Fame band Queen as part of their Rhapsody Tour. Digital Journal reviewed their sold-out show at Madison Square Garden in New York City.
Velvet: Side A is available for pre-order on all digital providers.
To learn more about Adam Lambert, follow him on Twitter and on Instagram.
This opinion article was written by an independent writer. The opinions and views expressed herein are those of the author and are not necessarily intended to reflect those of DigitalJournal.com
More about Adam lambert, Velvet, Album, Queen, Pop
 
Latest News
Top News
Martina McBride accepts 2019 ACM Cliffie Stone Icon Award Special
Lampedusa mayor slams Rome over migrant boat standoff
US charges 80 in internet fraud and money laundering scheme
Google says YouTube campaign targeted Hong Kong protests
Amazon rainforest fires portend a global climate emergency
Review: Tensions arise for 'Chad & Abby' in episode six of digital series Special
Puddle of Mudd talks new album, digital age of music and Slash Special
Review: Trisha Yearwood releases stunning collaboration with Garth Brooks Special
Apple Card can cause damage to wallets and jeans
France watching Kashmir rights, Macron tells Modi