By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Music Grammy-nominated pop star Adam Lambert will be releasing "Velvet: Side A" EP, which is expected to be available on September 27. In a post on Queen guitarist Brian May and US singer Adam Lambert opened the Oscars with a rousing performance of "We Will Rock You" and "We Are the Champions" VALERIE MACON, AFP This summer, Lambert has been touring Velvet: Side A is available for pre-order on all To learn more about Adam Lambert, follow him on Velvet is the most highly-anticipated solo album of 2019. The six songs that are already confirmed for this EP are "Superpower, "Stranger You Are," "Closer To You," "Overglow," "Loverboy" and "Ready to Run." The song "Superpower" will be released to radio on September 4.In a post on Twitter , Lambert shared that this collection has been "four years in the making."This summer, Lambert has been touring North America with Rock and Roll Hall of Fame band Queen as part of their Rhapsody Tour. Digital Journal reviewed their sold-out show at Madison Square Garden in New York City.Velvet: Side A is available for pre-order on all digital providers To learn more about Adam Lambert, follow him on Twitter and on Instagram This opinion article was written by an independent writer. The opinions and views expressed herein are those of the author and are not necessarily intended to reflect those of DigitalJournal.com More about Adam lambert, Velvet, Album, Queen, Pop Adam lambert Velvet Album Queen Pop