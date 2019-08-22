Velvet
is the most highly-anticipated solo album of 2019. The six songs that are already confirmed
for this EP are "Superpower, "Stranger You Are," "Closer To You," "Overglow," "Loverboy" and "Ready to Run." The song "Superpower" will be released to radio on September 4.
In a post on Twitter
, Lambert shared that this collection has been "four years in the making."
Queen guitarist Brian May and US singer Adam Lambert opened the Oscars with a rousing performance of "We Will Rock You" and "We Are the Champions"
VALERIE MACON, AFP
This summer, Lambert has been touring North America
with Rock and Roll Hall of Fame band Queen as part of their Rhapsody Tour. Digital Journal
reviewed their sold-out show at Madison Square Garden
in New York City.
Velvet: Side A
is available for pre-order on all digital providers
.
