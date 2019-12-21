By By Markos Papadatos 34 mins ago in Music Adam Lambert fans from all over the world have a major reason to celebrate. Global pop music star Adam Lambert released the best EP of 2019: 'Velvet: Side A." Particularly impressive about this musical effort is that Lambert had a great deal of artistic and creative freedom to make the record that he wanted since he was not tied by any major record label. He is able to blend such musical genres as pop, rock, indie, electro, dance, R&B, soul, disco, adult contemporary, and funk, all into this EP. Each of the polished six songs ("Superpower," "Stranger You Are," "Closer to You," " Just when one thought it couldn't even be any more possible, it showcases Lambert's growth and maturity as a singer-songwriter and storyteller. Lambert proves that he is a true force of nature. There is an element of funk, soul, and nostalgia in this album that fans simply cannot get anywhere else, coupled with one of the biggest powerhouse voices in the music industry: Adam Lambert. How can anybody go wrong with this EP? Whoever does not yet have a copy of Velvet: Side A is truly missing out, however, that can be rectified by checking it out on Congratulations to Adam Lambert for releasing the best EP of 2019, however, the biggest winners out there were Adam Lambert's diehard fans, the "Glamberts," since all year round they got to hear the best music possible, and with Velvet: Side A, they all had a tangible or digital copy to celebrate Adam Lambert's musical excellence. The album is a true work of musical art, and it features six exceptional and versatile tracks. It earned five out of five stars from Digital Journal , and rightfully so.Particularly impressive about this musical effort is that Lambert had a great deal of artistic and creative freedom to make the record that he wanted since he was not tied by any major record label. He is able to blend such musical genres as pop, rock, indie, electro, dance, R&B, soul, disco, adult contemporary, and funk, all into this EP.Each of the polished six songs ("Superpower," "Stranger You Are," "Closer to You," " Overglow ," "Loverboy" and "Ready to Run") had their own identities, which made it impossible to select a favorite, which proves that one can never criticize Lambert's artistic choices, and his listeners all ought to be in awe of his musical talent.Just when one thought it couldn't even be any more possible, it showcases Lambert's growth and maturity as a singer-songwriter and storyteller. Lambert proves that he is a true force of nature.There is an element of funk, soul, and nostalgia in this album that fans simply cannot get anywhere else, coupled with one of the biggest powerhouse voices in the music industry: Adam Lambert. How can anybody go wrong with this EP? Whoever does not yet have a copy of Velvet: Side A is truly missing out, however, that can be rectified by checking it out on Apple Music Spotify , and on Amazon Music Congratulations to Adam Lambert for releasing the best EP of 2019, however, the biggest winners out there were Adam Lambert's diehard fans, the "Glamberts," since all year round they got to hear the best music possible, and with Velvet: Side A, they all had a tangible or digital copy to celebrate Adam Lambert's musical excellence. This opinion article was written by an independent writer. The opinions and views expressed herein are those of the author and are not necessarily intended to reflect those of DigitalJournal.com More about Adam lambert, Velvet Side A, Ep, glamberts, Pop Adam lambert Velvet Side A Ep glamberts Pop