They toured North America
as part of their "Rhapsody Tour," where they paid homage to the musical catalog of Freddie Mercury and Queen.
Dr. Brian May, Roger Taylor, and Adam Lambert get better with age and experience. Most impressive about this tour is that it attracted fans of all ages and Lambert did not upstage Queen, in fact, he honored and respected their music, as he considers himself a big fan of the band himself despite fronting their band for the past eight years.
This journalist had the distinct privilege to review two of their shows in this tour: their Madison Square Garden
concert in New York on August 6, as well as their show at the Xfinity Center
in Massachusetts on August 4.
When the North American leg of their "Rhapsody
" tour came to a close, Lambert and Queen expressed their gratitude to their fans for all the love and support.
