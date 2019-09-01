By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Music The summer of 2019 is coming to a close. International pop star Adam Lambert and Queen put on the best live tour this summer. Dr. Brian May, Roger Taylor, and Adam Lambert get better with age and experience. Most impressive about this tour is that it attracted fans of all ages and Lambert did not upstage Queen, in fact, he honored and respected their music, as he considers himself a big fan of the band himself despite fronting their band for the past eight years. This journalist had the distinct privilege to review two of their shows in this tour: their When the North American leg of their " To learn more about Queen and their music, check out their They toured North America as part of their "Rhapsody Tour," where they paid homage to the musical catalog of Freddie Mercury and Queen.Dr. Brian May, Roger Taylor, and Adam Lambert get better with age and experience. Most impressive about this tour is that it attracted fans of all ages and Lambert did not upstage Queen, in fact, he honored and respected their music, as he considers himself a big fan of the band himself despite fronting their band for the past eight years.This journalist had the distinct privilege to review two of their shows in this tour: their Madison Square Garden concert in New York on August 6, as well as their show at the Xfinity Center in Massachusetts on August 4.When the North American leg of their " Rhapsody " tour came to a close, Lambert and Queen expressed their gratitude to their fans for all the love and support.To learn more about Queen and their music, check out their official website This opinion article was written by an independent writer. The opinions and views expressed herein are those of the author and are not necessarily intended to reflect those of DigitalJournal.com More about Adam lambert, Queen, Summer, Rhapsody, Tour Adam lambert Queen Summer Rhapsody Tour