By By Markos Papadatos 27 mins ago in Music Drag queen Ada Vox deserves to be the winner of Season 16 of the reality singing competition, "American Idol," which is now on ABC. Some of Vox's greatest vocal performance on American Idol include her moving version of Radiohead's "Creep," Nina Simone's "Feeling Good," rock group Queen's "The Show Must Go On" and her most recent powerhouse performance of "And I Am Telling You I'm Not Going" from the Broadway musical Dreamgirls, which she sang on April 23. Vox's performance of "And I Am Telling You I'm Not Going" in particular blew away all three judges (Katy Perry, Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan), and they instantly sent Ada Vox into the Top 10 on American Idol via an executive decision, and rightfully so. Vox's future in the music business seems bright and promising. Week after week, Vox proves that vocally, she is a true force to be reckoned with as a international recording artist. She has one of the most powerful voices in the competition's history since Adam Lambert. The control she possesses over her voice is impressive, and the same holds true for her wide range.