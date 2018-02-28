Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Music New York rock group One Day at a Time chatted with Digital Journal about their show at the Knitting Factory in Brooklyn, their band's name and their musical inspirations. They also discussed the digital transformation of the music business. They had the great chance to perform at the Knitting Factory in Brooklyn, New York. "It was a new experience for us. It was our first time playing the venue and we were excited to play there. We played songs from our EP Lucidity, as well as songs that we are hoping to record soon." The future goals for One Day at a Time would be to release a sophomore album. "We have picked the songs to record and it's looking to be very different from our first one. We are also just trying to play as much as possible and really get ourselves out there." One Day at a Time has a wide range of musical influences such as Foo Fighters, Incubus and A Day To Remember. "These are some of our most prevalent influences. In our music, you can also hear ties to early Breaking Benjamin and Linkin Park." For aspiring rock bands, their advice is as follows: "Play anywhere and everywhere you possibly can. Meet as many people as you can and make connections wherever you go." Digital transformation of music business On the impact of technology in the music business, they said, "Streaming services have made getting your music out there a lot easier but at the same time making it a lot harder to get noticed because there is so much music out there, across all genres, and really anyone can release their own music." Regarding their use of technology in their music routine, as a band, they said, "Having the ability to record at home or on your phone has made communication so much better because now you don't have to wait until a rehearsal to work on new songs, you can record the idea and send them back and forth to each other." For their fans, One Day at a Time concluded, "We are extremely grateful to everyone who comes out to our shows and all those who listen to our music. The support means a lot to us and we're just glad that there are people who like what we have to say with our music." One Day at a Time is made up of A.J. Brugger on lead vocals and rhythm guitar, Billy Ruvolo on lead guitar, David Lugo on bass and Paul Farias on drums. To learn more about the rock band One Day at a Time, check out their On the origin of their band name, they said, "We were about to make our Facebook page before our first show when we realized we didn't have a name, so we kind of just came up with 'One Day At A Time' as a placeholder and it stuck. Friends liked the name so we decided to keep it."They had the great chance to perform at the Knitting Factory in Brooklyn, New York. "It was a new experience for us. It was our first time playing the venue and we were excited to play there. We played songs from our EP Lucidity, as well as songs that we are hoping to record soon."The future goals for One Day at a Time would be to release a sophomore album. "We have picked the songs to record and it's looking to be very different from our first one. We are also just trying to play as much as possible and really get ourselves out there."One Day at a Time has a wide range of musical influences such as Foo Fighters, Incubus and A Day To Remember. "These are some of our most prevalent influences. In our music, you can also hear ties to early Breaking Benjamin and Linkin Park."For aspiring rock bands, their advice is as follows: "Play anywhere and everywhere you possibly can. Meet as many people as you can and make connections wherever you go."On the impact of technology in the music business, they said, "Streaming services have made getting your music out there a lot easier but at the same time making it a lot harder to get noticed because there is so much music out there, across all genres, and really anyone can release their own music."Regarding their use of technology in their music routine, as a band, they said, "Having the ability to record at home or on your phone has made communication so much better because now you don't have to wait until a rehearsal to work on new songs, you can record the idea and send them back and forth to each other."For their fans, One Day at a Time concluded, "We are extremely grateful to everyone who comes out to our shows and all those who listen to our music. The support means a lot to us and we're just glad that there are people who like what we have to say with our music."One Day at a Time is made up of A.J. Brugger on lead vocals and rhythm guitar, Billy Ruvolo on lead guitar, David Lugo on bass and Paul Farias on drums.To learn more about the rock band One Day at a Time, check out their official Facebook page More about one day at a time, Rock, Foo fighters, Group, knitting factory one day at a time Rock Foo fighters Group knitting factory