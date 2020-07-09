Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Music OLY VERA (born Olivera Gjorgoska) chatted with Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos about her latest endeavors in music while quarantined during the COVID-19 pandemic. On her music and songwriting inspirations, she said, "I come from a very modest family from Macedonia. Leaving my family when I was 14 years old in order to pursue my dreams and my post-graduate colleges (Masters and Ph.D. in opera singing), made me face with major life challenges and changes, including moving to the US." "The fact that I have been on my own for such a long time, I have experienced a lot of sacrifices and struggles. It’s been quite a journey. But music and singing have always helped me to overcome any difficulties in my way. I want my audience to relate with my songs and help them to get through hard times in life," she added. On her plans for 2020 and beyond, she noted that it has been a good year for her thus far. "I became an American citizen at the beginning of the year; I was able to finish my state exams as a part of my Ph.D. degree at UNLV, and in December this year I am graduating. Furthermore, although currently, I am a professor at Las Vegas Music Academy, I am grateful that I was able to find a good teaching position at Founders Academy." "I will be the Music Director and I am more than happy to lead and inspire our future young generations. I am also planning to move to California at some point in order to be closer to my team and production. It will be much easier for me also to continue giving vocal lessons to my celebrities clients since most of them live in LA. And last but not least, I do hope by the end of this year I will be able to release my first music video," she elaborated. Regarding her daily motivations, she said, "I will start with my family that I have not seen in five years. I miss them enormously. They are my biggest motivation. Although they are very far, we are very close and we talk every day on the phone. My students motivate me very much. Seeing my impact on them is my biggest joy and success to me. They are our future and educating them it’s been very rewarding for me." On being a musician in the digital age, she said, "The digital age definitely helps. Regardless if you are a signed artist or not, you can always promote your work, talent, and music through social media. Today's technology gives us faster and easier access to everything. It's a great promotion for your business. I feel Instagram in today's world is like your business card." She listed Celine Dion as her biggest musical influence. "The singer who inspired me to sing at all was Celine Dion. I was amazed by her singing abilities, depth in the songs, emotions, and amazing personality. I looked up to her for so long, I still do. It was definitely a dream come true when I met her last year," she said. "Celine was recording in the studio next door," she said. "I was able to talk to her and exchange experiences regarding the music industry. I felt my heart sank into the ground when I first saw her. Was a moment that I will never forget. Would like to collab with Beyonce or Jennifer Lopez too. They have a modern sound and they are an amazing role model of a hardworking powerful woman that empowers other women. We need that more." OLY VERA defined the word success as follows: "The word success for me means having a positive impact in somebody else's life. Make a change in the world. This, to me, is to be happy and content in my life. I am a people person." For her listeners, she concluded, "My music will be a new sound that is very fresh, sincere, wholehearted, and honest to the audience. I want to share my story of life through my music and singing that has been my greatest passion. I want my songs to reach out to people's hearts and help them to heal through my music. I want to change lives, I want to make a difference. I want to be a role model and inspiration for many kids and women as others have been to me." To learn more about OLY VERA, follow her on "I am signed with 2101 Records where multi-Grammy producer RedOne is responsible for making the magic in all of my songs," she said. "I completely trust my team with their song choices for me. We have been working on a couple of singles so far and we are looking forward to my EP soon. After that my audience should expect my first album in English. A lot of things got stoped with the virus, unfortunately, but I am very glad that we are back on track again."On her music and songwriting inspirations, she said, "I come from a very modest family from Macedonia. Leaving my family when I was 14 years old in order to pursue my dreams and my post-graduate colleges (Masters and Ph.D. in opera singing), made me face with major life challenges and changes, including moving to the US.""The fact that I have been on my own for such a long time, I have experienced a lot of sacrifices and struggles. It’s been quite a journey. But music and singing have always helped me to overcome any difficulties in my way. I want my audience to relate with my songs and help them to get through hard times in life," she added.On her plans for 2020 and beyond, she noted that it has been a good year for her thus far. "I became an American citizen at the beginning of the year; I was able to finish my state exams as a part of my Ph.D. degree at UNLV, and in December this year I am graduating. Furthermore, although currently, I am a professor at Las Vegas Music Academy, I am grateful that I was able to find a good teaching position at Founders Academy.""I will be the Music Director and I am more than happy to lead and inspire our future young generations. I am also planning to move to California at some point in order to be closer to my team and production. It will be much easier for me also to continue giving vocal lessons to my celebrities clients since most of them live in LA. And last but not least, I do hope by the end of this year I will be able to release my first music video," she elaborated.Regarding her daily motivations, she said, "I will start with my family that I have not seen in five years. I miss them enormously. They are my biggest motivation. Although they are very far, we are very close and we talk every day on the phone. My students motivate me very much. Seeing my impact on them is my biggest joy and success to me. They are our future and educating them it’s been very rewarding for me."On being a musician in the digital age, she said, "The digital age definitely helps. Regardless if you are a signed artist or not, you can always promote your work, talent, and music through social media. Today's technology gives us faster and easier access to everything. It's a great promotion for your business. I feel Instagram in today's world is like your business card."She listed Celine Dion as her biggest musical influence. "The singer who inspired me to sing at all was Celine Dion. I was amazed by her singing abilities, depth in the songs, emotions, and amazing personality. I looked up to her for so long, I still do. It was definitely a dream come true when I met her last year," she said."Celine was recording in the studio next door," she said. "I was able to talk to her and exchange experiences regarding the music industry. I felt my heart sank into the ground when I first saw her. Was a moment that I will never forget. Would like to collab with Beyonce or Jennifer Lopez too. They have a modern sound and they are an amazing role model of a hardworking powerful woman that empowers other women. We need that more."OLY VERA defined the word success as follows: "The word success for me means having a positive impact in somebody else's life. Make a change in the world. This, to me, is to be happy and content in my life. I am a people person."For her listeners, she concluded, "My music will be a new sound that is very fresh, sincere, wholehearted, and honest to the audience. I want to share my story of life through my music and singing that has been my greatest passion. I want my songs to reach out to people's hearts and help them to heal through my music. I want to change lives, I want to make a difference. I want to be a role model and inspiration for many kids and women as others have been to me."To learn more about OLY VERA, follow her on Instagram and on Facebook More about OLY VERA, Olivera Gjorgoska, Celine dion OLY VERA Olivera Gjorgoska Celine dion