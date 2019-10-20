Email
Oliver Heldens ranks No. 7 in DJ Magazine's Top 100 poll for 2019

By Markos Papadatos     38 mins ago in Music
Dutch DJ and producer Oliver Heldens has a major reason to celebrate. He ranked No. 7 in DJ Magazine's Top 100 DJs poll.
In this year's Top 100 DJs poll, Heldens moves up two spots from No. 9 to No. 7.
"Turn Me On" is available on digital service providers by clicking here.
Aside from his musical endeavors, as Digital Journal reported, Heldens also supports the Plastic Soup Foundation, which works towards reducing and eliminating ocean pollution.
For more information on Dutch DJ and producer Oliver Heldens and "Turn Me On," check out his official Facebook page and his website.
Read More: Earlier this week, Oliver Heldens chatted with Digital Journal about his new track "Turn Me On" and being an electronic artist in this digital age.
