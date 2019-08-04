Rapper Lil Nas X and country star Billy Ray Cyrus have a major milestone to celebrate. "Old Town Road" is No. 1 for 17 weeks on the Billboard Hot 100 charts.
"Old Town Road" just surpassed such chart-topping songs as "One Sweet Day" by Mariah Carey & Boyz II Men and "Despacito" by Luis Fonsi, Daddy Yankee, and Justin Bieber as the longest single in the history of the Billboard Hot 100 charts.
Regarding this chart milestone, country crooner Billy Ray Cyrus remarked that "17 is his new favorite number." "17 weeks No. 1 Single for 'Old Town Road.' 17 weeks No. 1 album Some Gave All," he elaborated, prior to noting that his goal was to make music that would touch people's lives all over the world. It is safe to say that Cyrus more than achieved that goal.
He previously held the record for 17 weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 all-genre charts with his Some Gave All album that came out in 1992.
"Old Town Road," which was released on Columbia Records, also leads the Streaming Songs, the Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs and Hot Rap Songs charts for 17 weeks as well.
On July 19, Billy Ray Cyrus and Johnny McGuire released their collaborative single "Chevys and Fords," which is available on iTunes.